2016 Mazda CX-5

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Fog Lamps Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Express open glass sunroof Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors AC power outlet: 1 Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall Width: 1,840 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 991 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Blind Spot Detection Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Front Head Room: 990 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,058 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm Overall Length: 4,555 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Max cargo capacity: 1,852 L Overall height: 1,670 mm Rear Leg Room: 997 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,629 kg Collision Warning Keyless ignition with push button start

