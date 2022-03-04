2016 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

8614340 Stock #: 225981A

225981A VIN: JM3KE4BY6G0803241

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Exterior entry lights Metal-look/piano black dash trim Silver aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall Width: 1,840 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 991 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Curb weight: 1,556 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm Overall Length: 4,555 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Overall height: 1,670 mm Rear Leg Room: 997 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,018 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,835 L Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port

