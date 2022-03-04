$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GX - Proximity Key - Cruise Control
Location
231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5
126,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8614340
- Stock #: 225981A
- VIN: JM3KE4BY6G0803241
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With a continuous improvement on their range, Mazda have once again created a beautiful crossover SUV that is the CX-5. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Gander.
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all. This SUV has 126,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GX. Our GX trim is the entry point into the CX-5 model but it still has a bunch of great features. The GX model offers air conditioning, power windows, power locks, proximity keyless entry, steering wheel controls and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Exterior entry lights
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Curb weight: 1,556 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm
Overall Length: 4,555 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Overall height: 1,670 mm
Rear Leg Room: 997 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,835 L
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
