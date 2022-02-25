2016 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 5 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8284194

8284194 Stock #: N500096A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour NH196/WHITE

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # N500096A

Mileage 94,505 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.