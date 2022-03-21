Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8719244
  Stock #: N800278B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-788P/WHITE O
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N800278B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/150

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

