$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2016 Subaru Outback
2016 Subaru Outback
2.5i w/Limited Pkg
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8719244
- Stock #: N800278B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NH-788P/WHITE O
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N800278B
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/150
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8