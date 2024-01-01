$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Escape
SE
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,107KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9G99HUD69675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N110950A
- Mileage 77,107 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology 3.07 Axle Ratio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 138,657 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE 77,107 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 39,835 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2017 Ford Escape