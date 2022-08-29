Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

87,942 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,942KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9179509
  • Stock #: PA2772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA2772
  • Mileage 87,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 5dr LX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2010 Nissan Rogue SL
 205,081 KM
$3,450 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback ...
 178,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 0 KM
$22,699 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory