2017 Honda CR-V

154,893 KM

Details Description

LX

LX

Location

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

$CALL

154,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: N114995A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 5dr LX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

