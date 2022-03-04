Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

81,393 KM

$19,995

$19,995

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Base

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

81,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8480085
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # TL6431
  Mileage 81,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr 2.0L, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

