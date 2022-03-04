$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
81,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8480085
- Stock #: TL6431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # TL6431
- Mileage 81,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr 2.0L, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8