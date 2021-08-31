2017 Mazda CX-3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 9 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7681330

7681330 Stock #: 213877A

213877A VIN: JM1DKFB79H0176775

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 213877A

Mileage 27,988 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Push Button Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Center Console: Full with storage Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall height: 1,542 mm Fuel Capacity: 45 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 944 mm Front Head Room: 976 mm Wheelbase: 2,570 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/HD Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 888 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm Overall Length: 4,274 mm Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,528 L Overall Width: 1,767 mm Curb weight: 1,339 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Mazda Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.