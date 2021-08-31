The 2017 Mazda CX-3 is fun-to-drive crossover that offers loads of practicality. This 2017 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Gander.
From city streets to rural roadways, the 2017 Mazda CX-3 takes you where you want to go. An edgy design speaks to the innovative engineering of Mazda while modern technology enhances the driving experience. As a compact crossover, this model is easy to drive while providing exceptional performance, superior safety and a fun-to-drive driving experience.This low mileage SUV has just 27,988 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-3's trim level is GX. Premium features are standard on this entry level Mazda CX-3 GX, such as the seven-inch colour touchscreen display which comes with MAZDA CONNECT and Bluetooth. Enjoy your favourite tunes with the AM/FM CD player with six speakers and HD Radio. Also standard on this model are features like air conditioning, rearview camera, remote keyless entry, push button start, and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Mazda Connect, Touchscreen, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Remote Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Full with storage
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall height: 1,542 mm
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Front Head Room: 976 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
AM/FM/HD Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
Overall Length: 4,274 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,528 L
Overall Width: 1,767 mm
Curb weight: 1,339 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Mazda Connect
