Midsize Cars, 4dr HB Sport Man GS, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

138,657 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Used
138,657KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1L75HM131391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N110692A
  • Mileage 138,657 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr HB Sport Man GS, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

2017 Mazda MAZDA3