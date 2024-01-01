$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,657KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1L75HM131391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N110692A
- Mileage 138,657 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr HB Sport Man GS, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2017 Mazda MAZDA3