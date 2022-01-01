The 2017 Mazda3 breaks the mold for compact cars and sets new standards for the segment, according to KBB.com. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today in Gander.
Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This sedan has 78,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome accents
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
Window grid antenna
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Piano black door trim
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,360 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,411 mm
Keyless ignition with push button start
