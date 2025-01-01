Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Station Wagons, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

2017 Nissan Murano

155,926 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
12866039

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,926KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH9HN116782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N203731A
  • Mileage 155,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Station Wagons, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2014 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Halifax, NS
2014 Ford Focus Titanium 100,577 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Fredericton, NB
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 114,389 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Core for sale in Corner Brook, NL
2024 Toyota GR Corolla Core 40,917 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2017 Nissan Murano