$31,995+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
77,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8156440
- Stock #: H21331B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 77,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr SL, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8