Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

77,453 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8156440
  • Stock #: H21331B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # H21331B
  • Mileage 77,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr SL, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Ford F-150 XLT-...
 72,945 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 162,885 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 141,754 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory