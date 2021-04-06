Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!
This 2017 Toyota 4Runner is rugged on the outside, yet comfortable and refined on the inside. This 2017 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Gander.
True to its roots as an authentic off-road Sport Utility Vehicle, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner combines heavy-duty construction with advanced multi-terrain technology. A powerful exterior design projects 4Runner's strength and outdoor adventure ability. For 2017, this 4Runner includes a new dynamic look, a reduction in weight and many technological enhancements in its cabin. With its proven performance, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner gives you the capability to escape the city whenever the mood strikes. This SUV has 80,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This Toyota 4Runner SR5 is trimmed to conquer the toughest of roads, equipped with Navigation, Rear View Camera, and Bluetooth. The SR5 is also equipped with a 6.1 inch Touchscreen Display, as well as unique Running Boards and Roof Rails. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gander. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Rigid axle rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
AC power outlet: 1
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Liftgate window: Power
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Five 12V DC power outlets
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Overall Length: 4,820 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Grille with body-coloured bar
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,780 mm
Front Head Room: 979 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.0 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,925 mm
Fuel Capacity: 87 L
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,435 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Rear Leg Room: 836 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,415 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.3 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,111 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,467 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,706 kg
Max cargo capacity: 2,540 L
3rd Row Head Room: 871 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,100 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 744 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.