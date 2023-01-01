Menu
2018 Honda Civic

69,707 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Coupe LX

2018 Honda Civic

Coupe LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9649246
  • Stock #: TL6894A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour R299/RED
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,707 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, LX CVT w/Honda Sensing, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

