$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda CR-V
LX
2018 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N100675A
- Mileage 158,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 48,277 KM $54,924 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 190,987 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2018 Honda CR-V