2018 Honda CR-V

Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

128,929 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Used
128,929KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N111691A
  • Mileage 128,929 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-XXXX

709-256-3415

