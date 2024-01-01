Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2018 Honda CR-V

131,729 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,729KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H20JH135815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N111232A
  • Mileage 131,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier for sale in Fredericton, NB
2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 152,123 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury for sale in Fredericton, NB
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury 15,516 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 114,833 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V