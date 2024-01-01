$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Infiniti QX60
Base
2018 Infiniti QX60
Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,232KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DL0MM9JC509912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # N110818A
- Mileage 105,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
2018 Infiniti QX60