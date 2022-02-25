$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
LX - Heated Seats
134,496KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8381136
- Stock #: 210143A
- VIN: KNDPMCAC7J7375020
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,496 KM
The 2018 Kia Sportage is a vehicle that's designed around your active lifestyle. This 2018 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Gander.
With bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the 2018 Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. Go anywhere in this beautifully designed Sportage and bring the family with you. With seating for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space, the Sportage is the do everything kind of vehicle. It delivers impressive efficiency, agile handling and top notch safety features that are second to none. This SUV has 134,496 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX. Experience true comfort in the 2018 Kia Sportage LX. Its unparalleled capabilities and comfort levels are backed up with a 6 speaker stereo system with SiriusXM satellite radio, a 5 inch integrated display, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB inputs, power windows, heated front seats for extra comfort, cruise control, stylish aluminum wheel, power door locks, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing
o~o
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome surround
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Streaming Audio
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,300 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,480 mm
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,053 mm
Overall height: 1,645 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg
Curb weight: 1,696 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,703 L
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
