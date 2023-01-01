$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
EX
Location
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9484026
- Stock #: S11482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, EX AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8