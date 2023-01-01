Menu
2018 Kia Sportage

0 KM

Details Description

$19,995

$19,995 + tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

EX

2018 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9484026
  Stock #: S11482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S11482
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, EX AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

