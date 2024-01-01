Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mazda CX-5

151,000 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

  1. 11533674
  2. 11533674
  3. 11533674
  4. 11533674
  5. 11533674
  6. 11533674
  7. 11533674
  8. 11533674
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,000KM
VIN JM3KFBCM1J0333589

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Airport Mazda

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Gander, NL
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS 151,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Gander, NL
2016 Mazda CX-5 101,931 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Gander, NL
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 101,161 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Airport Mazda

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-7171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Mazda

709-256-7171

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5