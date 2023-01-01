$CALL+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
SE LTD
Location
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
75,913KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9690097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S10891
- Mileage 75,913 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SE LTD AWC, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
