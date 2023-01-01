Menu
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

75,913 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

SE LTD

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,913KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9690097
  • Stock #: S10891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SE LTD AWC, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

