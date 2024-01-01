Menu
4x4 Crewmax Limited 5.7L, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346

2018 Toyota Tundra

91,589 KM

Details Description

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra

Limited

2018 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,589KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFHY5F12JX759718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA9718
  • Mileage 91,589 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 Crewmax Limited 5.7L, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2018 Toyota Tundra