$41,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
Limited
2018 Toyota Tundra
Limited
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,589KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFHY5F12JX759718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PA9718
- Mileage 91,589 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 Crewmax Limited 5.7L, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
