Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

121,552 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10278606
  • Stock #: N100331A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N100331A
  • Mileage 121,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SEL 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 87,838 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE
 90,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT
 57,315 KM
$47,089 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory