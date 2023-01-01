$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
2019 Ford Escape
SEL
121,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10278606
- Stock #: N100331A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N100331A
- Mileage 121,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SEL 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
