$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2019 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE
Location
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
61,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9423367
- Stock #: N105937A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLK PRL
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,204 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLE, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
