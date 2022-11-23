Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Canyon

61,204 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Canyon

2019 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9423367
  • Stock #: N105937A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLK PRL
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N105937A
  • Mileage 61,204 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLE, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 171,468 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 96,350 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 67,878 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory