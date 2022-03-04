Menu
2019 Honda Civic

50,790 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8480088
  • Stock #: TL5715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK 3
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Sport CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

