2019 Honda Civic

42,185 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8663302
  • Stock #: N215844A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, EX CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

