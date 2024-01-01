Menu
Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2019 Honda CR-V

122,000 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H85KH127036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N210076A
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2019 Honda CR-V