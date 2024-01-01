Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, Touring AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2019 Honda CR-V

96,381 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,381KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H99KH115304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Touring AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2011 Kia Forte for sale in Halifax, NS
2011 Kia Forte 232,562 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Ford F-150 202,301 KM $63,204 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid 68,725 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V