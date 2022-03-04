Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

59,510 KM

Details Description

$35,885

+ tax & licensing
$35,885

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

EX

EX

Location

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

+ taxes & licensing

59,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8480091
  • Stock #: N213317A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, EX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-XXXX

709-256-3415

