$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
EX
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
69,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9894740
- Stock #: N108925A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,646 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, EX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
