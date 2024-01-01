$34,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
Used
69,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour GREY (GREY
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 69,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, EX Auto, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212
