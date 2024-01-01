Menu
Minivans 2WD, EX Auto, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

2019 Honda Odyssey

69,800 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Used
69,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour GREY (GREY
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 69,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, EX Auto, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

