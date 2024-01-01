$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNYF6H76KB508693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour GREY (GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 86,450 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, EX-L Navi AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2022 Ford Escape 36,543 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar E-Type S 64,563 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 202,223 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2019 Honda Pilot