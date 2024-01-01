Menu
Sport AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

2019 Honda Ridgeline

102,689 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

2019 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,689KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2019 Honda Ridgeline