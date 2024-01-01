$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Ridgeline
SPORT
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,630KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F10KB501660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N118408A
- Mileage 134,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
2019 Honda Ridgeline