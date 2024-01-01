Menu
Account
Sign In
Sport AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

2019 Honda Ridgeline

128,900 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
11920412

2019 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F1XKB504033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Ford Bronco Sport 78,831 KM $36,199 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Fredericton, NB
2018 Nissan Rogue SV 140,700 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Gander, NL
2020 Honda CR-V LX 115,482 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Ridgeline