$29,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Ridgeline
SPORT
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
Used
128,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F1XKB504033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212
Simmons Honda
