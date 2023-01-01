2019 Kia Sorento

$22,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 7 , 9 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10226868

10226868 Stock #: N207302B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # N207302B

Mileage 137,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.