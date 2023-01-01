Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

137,900 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

LX

LX

Location

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10226868
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N207302B
  • Mileage 137,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

