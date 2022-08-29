Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

73,049 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

73,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9091714
  • Stock #: PA4389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BEIGE/
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,049 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

