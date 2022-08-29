$31,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2019 Kia Sorento
2019 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
73,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9091714
- Stock #: PA4389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BEIGE/
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PA4389
- Mileage 73,049 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8