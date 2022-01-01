Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Mazda

709-256-7171

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GX - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

2019 Mazda CX-3

GX - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8121738
  • Stock #: 210262A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, MAZDA CONNECT!

More than a grocery getter, this CX-3 was designed to unlock your potential. This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is for sale today in Gander.

For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our CX-3's trim level is GX. Premium features come standard on this incredible Mazda CX-3 with GX trim and includes a 7 inch colour touchscreen display w/ MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 6 powerful speakers. Enjoy your daily commute with features such as a smart city brake system, advanced blind spot detection, remote keyless entry with push button start, a color rearview camera, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, side mirror turn signals and 60-40 split folding rear seat to make hauling cargo a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Connect, Touchscreen, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing



o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall height: 1,542 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Front Head Room: 976 mm
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Curb weight: 1,246 kg
TOUCHSCREEN
AM/FM/HD Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
Overall Length: 4,274 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,528 L
Overall Width: 1,767 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Gross vehicle weight: 1,742 kg
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Mazda Connect
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation

