More than a grocery getter, this CX-3 was designed to unlock your potential. This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is for sale today in Gander.
For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-3's trim level is GX. Premium features come standard on this incredible Mazda CX-3 with GX trim and includes a 7 inch colour touchscreen display w/ MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 6 powerful speakers. Enjoy your daily commute with features such as a smart city brake system, advanced blind spot detection, remote keyless entry with push button start, a color rearview camera, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, side mirror turn signals and 60-40 split folding rear seat to make hauling cargo a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Connect, Touchscreen, Cruise Control.
