Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Active Brake Assist!
This Mazda CX5's interior is one of the best in the class, offering great versatility and excellent fit and finish. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Gander.
This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This SUV has 70,600 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GX. With luxurious features like heated front seats, advanced blind spot monitoring and low speed active brake assist, this CX-5 feels like the SUV of the future. This awesome SUV also includes a 7 inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, LED lighting, stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a multifunction steering wheel with built in cruise control, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Active Brake Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Remote Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Blind Spot Detection
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Grey aluminum rims
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Front Head Room: 1,009 mm
Overall Width: 1,842 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Curb weight: 1,602 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,550 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Wheelbase: 2,698 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support
Active Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.