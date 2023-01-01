$36,995+ tax & licensing
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-9
Signature AWD - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5
5KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10422078
- Stock #: 192154
- VIN: JM3TCBEY6K0312154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $55306 - Our Price is just $53695!
From cutting-edge engineering, to its spacious cabin, Mazda engineers and designers get to the heart of what it means to love what you drive in this CX-9. This 2019 Mazda CX-9 is for sale today in Gander.
This 2019 CX-9 offers everything that Mazda is known for; fuel efficient engines, top quality materials and elegant designs. Sporty handling makes it a lot of fun to drive as this SUV rolls quietly on the highway making even long journeys comfortable and enjoyable. This next level driving experience is delivered in a plush and stylistically elevated interior that never comes off as boring.This low mileage SUV has just 5 kms. It's snowflake white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-9's trim level is Signature AWD. This Signature CX-9 upgrades the style and plush luxury into galactic proportions with Nappa leather upholstery with premium stitching, wood trim, signature grille illumination, premium leather steering wheel, and a lot of subtle detail. The premium features continue with a colour heads up display, navigation, air cooled seats, power moonroof, power liftgate, heated seats, an active driver assistance suite that practically drives itself, proximity keyless entry, Bose premium audio, driver memory settings, 8 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, integrated internet radio compatibility, ambient lighting, a 360 view monitor, and a text messaging assistant. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing
o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Wiper park|Driver and passenger heated-cushion
041 mm|Rear Leg Room: 1
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km|Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km|Memorized Settings for 2 drivers|Driver seat memory|Remote power door locks|Power windows|Cruise controls on steering wheel|Adaptive cruise control|4-wheel ABS Brakes|Front V...
2nd and 3rd row head airbags|Passenger Airbag|Side airbag|Rear air conditioning with separate controls|50-50 Third Row Seat|Manual Folding Third Row Seat|Express open/close glass sunroof|Rear spoiler: Lip|Navigation system with voice activation|Bluetoo...
017 L|Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125|Fuel Type: Regular unleaded|Fuel Capacity: 74 L|Instrumentation: Low fuel level|Clock: In-radio display|Adaptive headlights|Headlights off auto delay|Dusk sensing headlights|Self-leveling headlights|Coil front spri...
638 kg|Overall Length: 5
065 mm|Overall Width: 1
969 mm|Overall height: 1
717 mm|Wheelbase: 2
930 mm|Front Head Room: 1
019 mm|Rear Head Room: 978 mm|Front Leg Room: 1
001 mm|Front Shoulder Room: 1
471 mm|Rear Shoulder Room: 1
476 mm|Front Hip Room: 1
440 mm|Rear Hip Room: 1
458 mm|3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm|3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm|3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1
349 mm|3rd Row Hip Room: 1
passenger and rear|Seatback storage: 4|Tires: Width: 255 mm|Tires: Profile: 50|Tires: Speed Rating: V|Diameter of tires: 20.0"|Type of tires: AS|Tires: Prefix: P|Left rear passenger door type: Conventional|Rear door type: Power liftgate|Right rear pass...
driver and passenger heated-seatback|Rear heat ducts with separate controls|Audio controls on steering wheel|Power liftgate|Power remote trunk release|Front and rear reading lights|Leather seat upholstery|Bucket front seats|Split rear bench|Fold forwar...
019 mm|Two 12V DC power outlets|Transmission hill holder|Seatbelt pretensioners: Front|Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt|Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam|Engine immobilizer|Cargo tie downs|Floor mats: Carpet front and rear|Cupholders: Front a...
987 kg|Gross vehicle weight: 2
