2019 Mazda CX-9

Listing ID: 8794532

8794532 Stock #: 198267U

198267U VIN: JM3TCBEY5K0318267

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 198267U

Mileage 63,667 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Surround Audio 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Aluminum dash trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Seatback storage: 4 Wheel Diameter: 20 Self-leveling headlights Head up display Rear heat ducts with separate controls Wheel Width: 8.5 Aluminum/genuine wood door trim Radar Cruise Control Clock: In-radio display Chrome aluminum rims LED Lights Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,019 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm Overall Width: 1,969 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,458 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm Overall height: 1,717 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio heated steering wheels Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg Curb weight: 1,987 kg 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm Lane Keep Assist Center console trim: Genuine wood/piano black Max cargo capacity: 2,017 L 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,019 mm Wheelbase: 2,930 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm Overall Length: 5,065 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) MAZDA CONNECT Mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

