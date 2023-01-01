$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2019 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
43,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9629335
- Stock #: S11962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric
Vehicle Features
PEARL WHITE
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
