2019 Nissan Leaf

43,124 KM

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2019 Nissan Leaf

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9629335
  • Stock #: S11962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric

Vehicle Features

PEARL WHITE
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-XXXX

709-256-3415

