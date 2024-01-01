Menu
Compact Cars, FWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2019 Toyota C-HR

46,410 KM

Details Description

$20,995

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Used
46,410KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TL3122A
  • Mileage 46,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, FWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

