$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford EcoSport
Titanium
2020 Ford EcoSport
Titanium
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,243KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN MAJ6S3KL6LC329081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N212576A
- Mileage 72,243 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Titanium 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2016 Jeep Cherokee 76,070 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 40,753 KM $94,050 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V LX 105,897 KM $13,053 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2020 Ford EcoSport