Small SUV 4WD, Titanium 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2020 Ford EcoSport

72,243 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Titanium

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Used
72,243KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6S3KL6LC329081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N212576A
  • Mileage 72,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Titanium 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-XXXX

709-256-3415

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

