$49,500+ tax & licensing
$49,500
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
27,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8437947
- Stock #: CO0904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,650 KM
Vehicle Description
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
