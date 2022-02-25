Menu
2020 Ford F-150

27,650 KM

$49,500

+ tax & licensing
$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

27,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8437947
  • Stock #: CO0904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,650 KM

Vehicle Description

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

