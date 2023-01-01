Menu
2020 Honda Civic

60,139 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

COUPE SPORT

2020 Honda Civic

COUPE SPORT

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: PS1244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLACK 3
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, Sport Manual, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

