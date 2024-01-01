$27,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
Used
61,808KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H29LH214807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
