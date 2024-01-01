Menu
Minivans 2WD, EX-L RES Auto, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

2020 Honda Odyssey

87,942 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,942KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour SADDLE BRO
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 87,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, EX-L RES Auto, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-XXXX

709-256-3415

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2020 Honda Odyssey